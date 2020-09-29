This Toy Story and Adidas Kids Collection Is So Cool I'm Upset I'm an Adult

To Infinity and Beyond. Photo : Adidas

Why is it children get all the good stuff? Adidas recently debuted its upcoming collection of kids sneakers, shirts, and even a basketball inspired by Disney Pixar’s Toy Story series. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go find a Zoltar Speaks machine that works in reverse.



The Toy Story Friendship Collection features some amazing kids sneakers inspired by some of the movie’s biggest characters, with basketball stars Donovan Mitchell and Dame Lillard representing the helm as Woody and Buzz, respectively. There are also t-shirts, basketball jerseys, and a basketball that looks like the signature Pixar bouncy ball. Prices range from $22 for a t-shirt to $90 for the specialty Woody sneakers. And we’re sad to say that, yes, they’re only for kids. We’ve pulled out some of the highlights.