This Tour of the World's Largest Star Wars Collection Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

A tiny glimpse at the Star Wars collection of Steve Sansweet. Photo : YouTube

From Darth Vader’s actual codpiece to Bib Fortuna toothpaste, no one has a Star Wars collection like Steve Sansweet. And that’s an actual fact. His collection is considered the largest by the Guinness Book of World Records.



The Star Wars book author and former head of fan relations for Lucasfilm houses it all in Northern California at Rancho Obi-Wan, where fans can visit and take tours of his incredible collection of toys, merchandise, screen-used props, and so, so much more. Of course, this being 2020, no one can actually go to Rancho at the moment to see the collection so Guinness put together a video of Sansweet touring his collection. And...holy shit. It’s epic. If you’ve ever collected anything, especially anything Star Wars, watching this will be a damn near-religious experience.

I mean Sansweet has everything. Everything. He’s got the Rocket Boba Fett, regularly considered to be one of the rarest and most desirable Star Wars collectibles there is. He’s got original paintings, pinball machines, custom weirdness—it’s all absolutely wild.

The only issue is that there’s so much to see, you can barely scratch the surface in a 20-minute YouTube video. That means, once the world opens up again, make plans to head to Rancho Obi-Wan and see it for yourself.

(h/t Nerdist)

