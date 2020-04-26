We come from the future
MoviesStar Wars

This The Rise of Skywalker Concept Art Turns Dark Rey Into Kylo Ren's Successor

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Kylo Ren and Ren doing battle.
Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Dark Rey got all the cool designs.

One that I haven’t seen before is this piece of concept art, posted recently by artist Adam Brockbank, who did work on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as The Last Jedi, Rogue One, and a whole host of other major films in the past decade. In it, Rey’s dark side gets a strikingly familiar look.

Yes, that’s (forgive me, everyone) Reylo Ren. This version of Dark Rey, unused in the film, explicitly takes up the mantle of Kylo Ren from a presumably dead or redeemed or redeemed and dead Ben Solo. Or maybe this is a vision of a future that’s like Batman, Incorporated, with more than one Kylo Ren running around wreaking havoc in the name of the Dark Side.

Either way, it’s fantastic, a striking image that I really wish we had seen more from. The role reversal cements the themes the movie sort of has, and is just a ton of fun. It’s a fanfic writer’s dream, and would be rad to see cosplays of, which is really the best compliment you can give to any Star Wars look.

You were too good for this world, Rey Kylo Ren. But I’m glad I got to see you, just this once.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

