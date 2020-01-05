This Sweet Triptych Poster Commemorates the Birth of the Skywalker Saga Just in Time for Its End

Mudron’s poster set. Illustration : Bill Mudron

Well, there you have it. The story of Anakin and Luke Skywalker, the fall of the Republic and the rise and fall of the Empire, the life and death and life of Emperor Palpatine. It’s over, more or less. The nine films of the Skywalker Saga tell the core Star Wars story G eorge Lucas started in the ‘70s, from beginning to end.

In commemoration, artist Bill Mudron (Dark Horse Comics, Bad Robot) put together a wonderful triptych-style poster to commemorate the films that started it all. Taking visual cues from some of the oldest Star Wars posters around, this art captures the look and mood of the original trilogy.



The full version of Bill Mudron’s triptych poster. Illustration : Bill Mudron

I particularly like the way the Millenium Falcon, one of the objects that ties together six of the nine films, is bursting out of the boundaries of a single movie, visually connecting the disparate designs. It’s a very nice touch.



Thanks to Bill Mudron for permission to feature his art on the site, and if you’re interested in prints, he’s selling them here, and his website has even more work.



