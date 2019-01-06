Image: Screencap via YouTube/King Vader

Cowboy Bebop is one of the best animes of all time, and it’s all about mood. There’s a sheen of style, a slick jazzy vibe, that runs through the whole thing that makes it work. The only way to adapt Cowboy Bebop is to get that tone right, and this fan film nails it.

“Hood Cowboy Bebop” by King Vader, clocking in at just over three minutes, has everything Cowboy Bebop needs: perfect music, an over-the-top baddie, a bounty hunter, and some great action. Honestly, every moment I spend describing this is a waste of your time that you could actually spend watching this video.

Okay, you back? Yeah, that was great. Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop could take lessons.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.