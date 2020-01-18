This Star Wars Video Explores the Dark Fortress of Darth Vader's Inquisitors

From Star Wars: Rebels. Image : Disney XD

The Inquisitors are some of the most dangerous characters existing in the current Star Wars canon. Trained Force-using killers, serving Darth Vader and hunting down the remaining Jedi and any other Force-sensitives they can find. In keeping with their reputation, the Inquisitors have a terrifying fortress: the Fortress Inquisitorius.

It’s a mysterious, haunted place, explored most thoroughly in Jedi: Fallen Order. In a new video, the Star Wars Explained YouTube channel, which produces a lot of interesting and bite-sized lore videos for the canon and Legends Star Wars universe, explores the Fortress and provides some neat details to help situate it in canon.

Note that a lot of it has minor spoilers for Jedi: Fallen Order and where that story leads. But there’s information here that I didn’t know, including confirmation about the Fortress’s location and its parallels with other locations in the early Imperial era. If you get really excited about evil space castles, and who doesn’t? This is a video for you.



