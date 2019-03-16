Illustration: Michael Pasquale

Star Wars Celebration is almost here, which means it’s time for some fantastic art. And this print, by Michael Pasquale, is one of the best I’ve seen.

The print, a detailed poster for Rogue One, is a fabulous panorama of the early Rebellion. Featuring nearly every character in the film, along with looming shots of a menacing, shadowy Death Star and a cameo appearance from the Star Wars Rebels Ghost, this print offers a great snapshot of the imagery and mood of the film. And the detail here is astounding, with every little part of the image holding up to intimate scrutiny.

If you want the print, you might be out of luck, as pre-orders for the Star Wars Celebration print is closed. There might be some leftovers for grabs at the show or after, though, so if you attend, keep your eyes open for this beauty. The rest of Pasquale’s art is incredible, though, and you can check it out on Instagram here.



