Image: Electronic Arts/DICE

By design, concept art is usually inferior to the final product. That first step is just an idea, even if it’s a very well-developed one; the other is what that idea is working toward, the end result. And yet, sometimes the two things get closer than you’d expect, which is the case with Star Wars Battlefront II.

Electronic Arts posted a new blog about how concept art works in its video game development pipeline, and it’s a fascinating look into the process. We recommend you read it. But the best part, of course, is all the gorgeous concept art. We’ve selected just a few of our favorites to showcase below.

Advertisement

Concept art of Yavin IV in Star Wars Battlefront II Concept art of Kamino in Star Wars Battlefront II Mos Eisley concept art in Star Wars Battlefront II. (And fuck yeah, kill everything from the Special Editions) Death Star concept art from Star Wars Battlefront II Starkiller Base concept art from Star Wars Battlefront II Hoth concept art from Star Wars Battlefront II. 1 / 6

The EA post shares even more art, as well as insight into many of the pieces and how they are examples of steps in a process that eventually results in the game which you can play right now.



Star Wars Battlefront II is available now along with some killer downloadable content.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.