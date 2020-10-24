Vote 2020 graphic
This Shudder-Exclusive Horror Movie Looks to Be a Campy, Thirsty Nightmare

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Porno
PornoHorrorHorror ComedyShudder
Nothing symbolic here.
Image: Fangoria
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
Look, working at a movie theater is difficult. Customers are a disaster. Those popcorn makers? Awful to clean. And that’s not even including the whole sex demon in the basement thing.

Enter Porno, a campy-as-hell horror movie coming to the Shudder streaming service next month. Starring Robbie Tann, Katelyn Pearce, Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: The Musical) and Jillian Mueller (The Last O.G.), it’s the story of some lowly movie theatre employees, a forbidden film, and the dangerous temptations of a sex demon. Directed by Keola Racela (Above the Sea), it looks... really fun, honestly.

Hot off the heels of a big, successful festival run, Shudder has picked up the streaming rights for the horror comedy. If you’re into goofy scares and warnings to not go get the forbidden film reel from the basement, with a healthy satire of purity culture, this one seems like it’s up your alley.

Porno hits Shudder on November 24th.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

