There’s one thing Avengers: Infinity War is missing: a novelty rap song.

It’s a classic tradition of over-the-top movies everywhere: the novelty rap recounting the plot of the film. Infinity War needs one. If any villain is over-the-top enough to need an MC persona, it’s Thanos. Thanks to comedian, screenwriter, and great Twitter user Demi Adejuyigbe, he’s got one.

Yesterday, Demi shared this post on Twitter, which purported to be a “leaked” rap by Future:

I have no data on how large the overlap between Future fans and io9 readers is that huge, so let me tell y’all just in case: this is both a funny Avengers joke and a pretty solid Future parody.

Marvel, there’s still a chance to get this on the Blu Ray. Call Demi. It’ll bring a smile to Thanos’s face, guaranteed.

