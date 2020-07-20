This Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Live Read Is a Must Watch

The cast and crew of Scott Pilgrim reunite to read the script. Screenshot : YouTube

During the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve seen many, many casts reunite over Zoom. And let’s be honest... it’s great every single time. There’s just something warm and lovely about getting wrapped up a blanket of nostalgia that makes these dark days a little brighter.

And while it was great to see reunions of Ghostbusters, Lord of the Rings, Back to the Future, and others, none of those casts read the entire script of their movie. None, at least, until today. That’s what happened when the cast of the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World reunited online for a live read of the script. All the stars—from Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, to Chris Evans and Anna Kendrick, were there (the only big ones missing were Brie Larson and Kieran Culkin). But there was still lots of fun (and surprises!) to be had as part of the event, along with the bonus of Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley doing original drawings to be auctioned off for charity.

Without further ado, here’s the full live-read slash 10-year reunion for Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

