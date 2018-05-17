It’s called A.X.L., and it’s about to change your life. Well, not really, but it damn sure is going to try.
Written and directed by Oliver Daly, A.X.L. is about a robot dog who is found in a junkyard by a boy, played by Alex Neustaedter. The boy and the dog form a bond, as boy and dog tend to do, but the boy soon realizes that this high-tech robot dog is government property, and they want it back.
The film looks cheesy as hell in a very ‘80s kind of way, but that earnestness seems to give it a kind of charm, at least in the trailer. That, and a sense of impending doom that the robot dogs are coming to take over the world.
Co-starring Power Rangers’ Becky G, Alex MacNicoll, and Thomas Jane, A.X.L. opens August 24.
