Illustration: Alex Norris

Webcomic Name is one of my favorite ongoing gag comics. Despite the core repetiveness of its premise, it’s earnest and deadpan in a way that’s consistently charming. Alex Norris weaves in a goofy, self-deprecating vulnerability to ever comic. Now, you can make your own!

This app isn’t new, exactly, but I just discovered it today, and I’m addicted. Webcomic Name Mashup, as the title suggests, lets you remix Norris’s panels, creating your own piecemeal work of vulnerable introspection. Cycle through any first, second, and third panel from the comic until you have a masterpiece.

Here’s my favorite one I’ve created so far:

Illustration: Alex Norris

It’s about writing for a living. Also, this one about cats:

Illustration: Alex Norris

Please, show me your creations! (I will never escape this app now. Oh, no.)

[Webcomic Name Mashup]