“Be... our... guest...” Now that you’ve got one of Disney’s all-time best movie songs stuck in your head, you’ll thoroughly enjoy this rare behind-the-scenes footage of Angela Lansbury and the late Jerry Orbach recording “Be Our Guest” for the original animated version of Beauty and the Beast.

The footage is part of a documentary by Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast’s producer) exploring the life and career of Howard Ashman, the famed playwright and lyricist, who collaborated with Alan Menken on some of the most memorable songs featured in Disney’s animated features of the ‘90s.

Ashman passed away at 40, just months before Beauty and the Beast premiered, which makes this behind-the-scenes footage even more poignant, as he works with Menken to direct Lansbury and Orbach during a rare recording where the cast and orchestra all perform together.

