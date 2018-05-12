Image: Marvel Studios

Now you see him, now you don’t.

Where’s Drax? Well, he’s right next to you, of course, Peter. In both Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War, Drax (Dave Bautista) is shown to have a knack for not being seen, even though he’s right there. He’s good at standing still and being unassuming, I suppose, even though he’s a very tall, very muscular alien warrior.

Now Boss Logic, who makes a lot of cool art, has created an homage to the gag, portraying Drax as exactly what he is: the invisible man.

Check it out:

John Cena is also there, of course. You’ll never see him.

