The idea of a welcome mat, generally, is to make someone feel invited into your home. It’s a form of greeting for your friends and their (presumably dirty) feet. This welcome mat, inspired by The Shining, won’t do that. But if you’re looking to make your home feel more supernaturally unsettling, you’re in luck.

Based on the iconic carpet pattern of The Shining’s Overlook Hotel, this welcome mat, courtesy of Merchoid, is one of the most delightful bits of merchandising I’ve seen lately. With the hotel’s logo on it and a chunk of that repeating pattern that looks like it was torn right from the hotel’s cursed floor, this mat says to your friends and loved ones, “Look, you’re welcome to come in, but I can’t promise I won’t try to axe murder you while you’re here.”

And really, who doesn’t want to send that message to everyone they know?

This mat, courtesy of Merchoid, is currently almost sold out of preorders. But it’s still worth keeping an eye on; the $34.99 product could always get restocked if we ask nicely enough. Just talk to the bartender, he seems like a nice fellow. Definitely not an evil ghost.

