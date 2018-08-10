For the past month, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been on a mission: Spread a deluge of gorgeous Metal Gear Solid art on the internet to celebrate the franchise’s 31-year anniversary, and also show the world a small taste of the movie he wants to make.



Vogt-Roberts, best known for directing Kong: Skull Island, has been attached to direct a Metal Gear Solid movie for several years. In that time, he has commissioned several “next-gen artists” to give a general feel of what his movie, if it ever happens, could be. So, for the past month, he’s been posting an image per day to celebrate the landmark game franchise created by Hideo Kojima.

Advertisement

Below are just a few of our favorite pieces, with the director’s commentary, from the event. It’s worth noting, though, that if something is represented in this art, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be in the movie. Doesn’t make it any less beautiful though.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This week, the director sat down with Collider to discuss the status of the movie as well as the concept art. He and writer Derek Connelly recently handed in a script to Sony and they are currently working on studio revisions. What happens from there is anyone’s guess. But you have to think that if Sony executives see fans really get behind this work and Vogt-Roberts’ vision, maybe they’d be more open to giving us the Metal Gear Solid film we’ve wanted to see for so long.

Advertisement

For much, much more on the movie, we recommend that in-depth Collider interview. And for even more of the art, open up the below Twitter thread and have your mind blown.