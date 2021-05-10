We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

This NSFW Love, Death, and Robots Trailer Emphasizes the Death

bricken
Rob Bricken
Save
Alerts
A small dog cocks its head in a nonviolent image from Netflix's very violent Love, Death, and Robots trailer.
Don’t worry, the dog doesn’t die. (That we know of.)
Screenshot: Netflix
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Well, you can’t say Netflix’s animated sci-fi anthology doesn’t give a fuck. It gives several.

Advertisement

Since the second season of Love, Death, and Robots is arriving on Friday, the streaming service has unveiled a new red band trailer where Love and Robots are in comparatively short supply:

While it’s tough to make out much in the frenzied video other than a lot of gore, we know some of the eight episodes of the season are based on the stories of classic sci-fi writers Harlan Ellison (“Life Hutch”) and J.G. Ballard (“The Downed Giant, which will be directed by Deadpool’s Tim Miller) as well as modern sci-fi writers John Scalzi (“Automated Customer Service), Neil Asher (“Snow in the Desert”), and Paolo Bacigalupi (“Pop Squad”).

Love, Death, and Robots season two premieres on May 14. Season three is already on the way, and due next year.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom

G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN
Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken was the Editor of io9 from 2016-18, the creator of the poorly named but fan-favorite news site Topless Robot, and now writes nerd stuff for many places, because it's all he's good at.

DISCUSSION