Tomorrow is the midseason finale of Supergirl, which means things are going to soon get a bit dramatic. Here’s a clip to tide you over.

In this clip via Entertainment Weekly, we see Nia Nal (Nicole Maines), finally given a chance to display her powers on camera, as a haunted, prophetic dream slams into her. Fans already know the character becomes Dreamer, a superhero seer, and here is finally an opportunity to see her powers in action.

Her dream includes a glimpse of an old villain, in terrible distorted static. It’s a great visual. And for fans, it’s probably a hint of what’s to come. Check it out.

