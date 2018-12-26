Image: YouTube

I’m not ashamed to admit it: The video you’re about to watch made me tear up.



Now, granted. I’m a Disneyland season pass holder and Star Wars mega fan, so any video of the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction is gonna hit me harder than most. But this video, in particular, is special.

The themed section of the parks are closer than ever to completion, so we have some great new looks at the structures themselves, plus we get our best look yet at the two rides, “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run” and “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” which is being touted as “the biggest and most immersive Disney Parks attraction ever.” Check it out.

If you’re wondering where specifically I got a little too emotional, it was 1:07 when I realized that sometime in 2019, I’m going to get to jump to lightspeed in a Millennium Falcon.

As you see at the end of the video, Galaxy’s Edge is scheduled to open this summer at Disneyland in Anaheim, California and later in the fall at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, though specific dates have yet to be announced.

What’s possibly even more exciting is that those are just two of the things that’ll make 2019 a banner year for Star Wars fans. Episode IX is on its way, of course, but there’s also a Star Wars Celebration in Chicago; The Mandalorian, Star Wars’ first live-action TV show, will likely come out; the new Cassian Andor show will go into production; and we’re likely to find out what the future of Star Wars movies holds too. It’s gonna be quite the year for that galaxy, far, far away.

