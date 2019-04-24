Image: Disney

I have to be honest: The Disney live-action remake fatigue is strong with this one. But at the same time, this latest clip from the new Aladdin film has me belting “A Whole New Woooooooooorld!” at the top of my lungs. I hope my coworkers don’t file a noise complaint.

The latest preview for Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin focuses on the Genie’s (Will Smith) long con to turn Aladdin (Mena Massoud) into a prince so he can win Princess Jasmine’s (Naomi Scott) heart. However, as the Genie rightfully points out, he can only make over the outside. It’s up to Aladdin to make over his soul (obligatory Clueless reference) and earn Jasmine’s love.

This, of course, involves a magic carpet ride—because it’s Aladdin, that’s what you do in Aladdin. And while the whole thing feels very familiar and expected, it is a nice showcase of Scott’s impressive voice. After that whole Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast fiasco, it’s nice to see a live-action Disney Princess who can actually, umm, sing.



Aladdin also stars Marvel Kenzari as Jafar, with Alan Tudyk voicing his parrot Iago, Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Jasmine’s BFF Dalia (a new character created for the film), and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders, aka that guy who won’t matter for very long. The film comes out May 24.

