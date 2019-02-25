Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: The Doubleclicks (YouTube)

It’s awesome being awesome, isn’t it?

This new song and music video from nerdy duo the Doubleclicks, “I’m Winning,” is all about video games and identity, celebrating the feeling that comes from living with your authentic gender. And the band brought 16 non-binary, trans, and genderqueer artists onboard to bring that winning vision to life. Rebecca Sugar would be proud.

The Doubleclicks’ “I’m Winning” is an awesome tribute to gender identity. Directed by Laser Malena-Webber, the video stars a group of four non-binary heroes as they battle evil, fall in love, and have amazing adventures together. It definitely has a Steven Universe vibe, which I am very much into.

The music video features scenes from artists like Victoria Watkins, Annie Luu, Geo Barnett, and Dhurata Mehmetaj, among many others. They’ve also started sharing stats pages for the heroes—starting with Moon, the warrior.

“I’m Winning” will be featured on the Doubleclicks’ next album, The Book Was Better, which is currently nearing its fundraising goal on Kickstarter.

