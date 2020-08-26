We come from the future
This Marvel Poster Highlights the Gorgeous Fury of the Phoenix Force

James Whitbrook
ExclusivePlush Art ClubX-MenJean GreyPhoenixMarvelPostersMarvel ComicsMalleusGrey Matter ARt
A Phoenix rises!
Image: Malleus/Plush Art Club
Marvel Girl. Phoenix. Dark Phoenix. Sometimes just regular ol’ Jean. Over the decades, Jean Grey has adopted many looks and identities as one of the X-Men’s most iconic heroines. But try as she might, Jean will never escape the legendary Phoenix saga and its impact on her—and as this gorgeous poster shows, the iconic costume it wrapped her in.

io9 is excited to give you an exclusive first look at Plush Art Club’s latest release, in collaboration with Grey Matter Art, set to go live this week. While its past comic book work has put a spotlight on video gaming interpretations of iconic heroes like Spider-Man and Batman (or, well, his most infamous antagonist in the latter’s case), this new Jean poster is ripped right out of the comics. Illustrated by Malleus, it’s part of a limited run of 150:

Illustration for article titled This Marvel Poster Highlights the Gorgeous Fury of the Phoenix Force
Image: Malleus/Plush Art Club
Your wallet will be able to feel the fury of the Phoenix Force when Malleus’ poster will goes live on Plush Art Club’s website tomorrow, August 27, at 11AM PT/2PM EST.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

blockedpunch
Blockedpunch

If there is one thing the Phoenix force knows, it’s power. If there are two things the Phoenix force knows, it’s power AND sashes!