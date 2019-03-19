Sometimes you look at a piece of fan art and think, “No, that has to be professional.” This is one of those times.

The below art is by Kirk Manley who, yes, is a professional artist but also does fan art for all kinds of pop culture on the side. He sent us some of his work highlighting four recent Marvel movies and they kind of floored us. Manley’s style is a beautiful mix of energy and color that really brings these well-known characters to life. Here are the images.

And that’s not even the half of it. Over on his homepage and on his Deviant Art page, Manley has tons more stunning work from the worlds of comic books, history, music, and more. Check it out.



