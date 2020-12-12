We come from the future
This Marceline and Princess Bubblegum Relationship Recap Is the Wholesome Gay Content Your Weekend Needs

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Adventure Time
Adventure TimeMarcelinePrincess BubblegumAdventure Time: Distant Lands—ObsidianHBO MaxGay
From Adventure Time. Long live Bubbline!
Image: HBO Max/Cartoon Network

Look at them. They’re gay. (Well, Princess Bubblegum is bi, if we’re being exact.) Good for them.

Princess Bubblegum and Marceline of Adventure Time are queer animation icons, and for good reason: they’re cute and love each other and have a compelling romance that is both the focus of their own HBO Max special and a plot running through the entire original run of the series. In a new YouTube video, HBO Max’s YouTube provides us with a montage of the development of their relationship, from its earliest stages all the way up to sweet gay vampire/bubblegum-person domesticity. It’s got twists, turns, songs, and sweet kisses. Honestly, what more could you want?

If you want the full story, Adventure Time: Distant Lands— Obsidian is the place to go. It’s streaming on HBO Max. Long live Bubbline.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

DISCUSSION