This Mandalorian Video Illustrates Just How Wild the Production Was

Mando approaching Kuiil. Screenshot : Disney Plus

One of the most impressive things about The Mandalorian is the way that it gives you a rather solid idea of what life is like for people living in the larger Star Wars universe. But as grounded in reality as the show makes things seem, it truly is just a game of smoke and mirrors, as evidenced by this excellent breakdown video detailing what all went into a number of scenes.



It’s easy to forget just how much of The Mandalorian is actually shot on sound stages because the show makes its settings feel so lived-in and realistic. But this new breakdown of the VFX truly illustrates the reality—that a ridiculous amount of work goes into the realization of each and every single episode.

None of this sheds any light on what might be in store for The Mandalorian’s second season, but if the first season is any indication, we’ll be seeing an inordinate amount of space-y (but grounded) wildness when the show returns on October, 30.

