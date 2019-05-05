Image: Screencap via YouTube

Lego is the perfect medium for playful sculpture, and it’s also great for pop culture pastiche. This haunted house, created by Reddit user @Kreimkoek, is both.



Channeling every creepy abode from television and film into one ur-mansion, this creation features a ton of references to iconic horror properties, from The Exorcist to Evil Dead. There’s also a Scooby Doo and a Gremlins nod in there, because, why not.

It’s a dense, impressive creation, featuring multiple floors, a balcony, and elaborate decorations. It’s proof that Lego needs to introduce more horror sets. Imagine some slasher film Legos, or, like, lush, elaborate models of Suspiria’s dance studio. The kids would love it.

