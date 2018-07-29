Image: FX

In the grand tradition of the X-Men themselves, death is never the end.

In a recent interview on Marvel.com, several members of the cast of Legion, including Bill Irwin, who plays Cary Loudermilk, Amber Midthunder, who plays Kerry Loudermilk, and Jeremie Harris, who plays Ptonomy Wallace, sat down to discuss their characters and the trajectory of the show itself.

The most interesting part was the conversation with Jeremie Harris, where he confirms that Ptonomy isn’t precisely, well, dead, and that his fate at the end of the second season, which involved his mind being uploaded into a computer, will be an opportunity for the future of the character instead of an ending.

“It’s interesting,” Harris said, continuing:

I don’t understand why anyone would ever say Ptonomy is dead. It’s in the X-Men world and the Legion world. It’s just part of the journey of existing. He now has this new form and in a way has come out of his shell and has a new road to go down. I think a lot of shows are prisoner to not being able to break the rules in those ways. That’s the character and they’re going to play that and do that season after season. Here we’re able to reinvent characters and send them down whole new roads. So it’s more of a birth than a death that he went through.

It makes sense, in the surreal world of Legion, for death to be a liminal state at best, and it’s good to see that Ptonomy won’t be leaving the show. The whole interview, by the by, is worth checking out, offering some insight into the actors and providing some quiet hints about what you might be able to expect in the show’s undoubtedly eccentric third season.