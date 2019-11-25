We come from the future
TelevisionSci-Fi

This Is the Way to Some Gorgeous New Mandalorian Concept Art

Germain Lussier
1.9K
7
1
Mandalorian concept art by Brian Matyas
Image: Brian Matyas (Lucasfilm)

When an episode of The Mandalorian ends, it’s sad. You have to wait a whole week to find out what’s next in the continuing adventures of Bounty Hunter and Baby Yoda. However, the credits are filled with stunning concept art for the episode you just watched, and it shows how beautiful the collaboration between concept art and reality can be.

The official Star Wars Twitter account shared the concept art from episode three of The Mandalorian, “The Sin,” and it’s incredibly awesome. This episode was the first time fans got to see multiple Mandalorians fight together in live-action (animation fans, of course, got that all the time). Here are the images from the episode:

Advertisement

And, oddly, not a Baby Yoda to be seen! A heavy infantry Mandalorian may be somewhat less adorable, but it’s no less awe-inspiring.

These images are more than mere concept art. They’re just art. Beautiful, fully realized paintings of scenes director Deborah Chow would eventually make into reality. It’s work fans rarely get to see outside of art books published months after release, so to be able to enjoy them during the show is pretty special.

A new episode of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ Friday. We’ll have more later this week.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

This Is the Way or I Have Spoken?

Baby Yoda GIFs Are Back Online and Giphy Has Apologized to Disney For Some Reason

One of the Coolest New Mandalorian Characters (No, Not That One) Is Getting an Amazing New Toy

Photoshop Contest: Can 'Baby Yoda' Possibly Get Any Cuter, or More Badass?

The Third Episode of The Mandalorian Changed Everything

There's More to The Mandalorian's Concept Art Than 'Baby Yoda'

Oh, So The Mandalorian Is Really Going to Be About That? Awesome

About the author

Germain Lussier
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

EmailTwitterPosts