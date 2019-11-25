This Is the Way to Some Gorgeous New Mandalorian Concept Art

When an episode of The Mandalorian ends, it’s sad. You have to wait a whole week to find out what’s next in the continuing adventures of Bounty Hunter and Baby Yoda. However, the credits are filled with stunning concept art for the episode you just watched, and it shows how beautiful the collaboration between concept art and reality can be.

The official Star Wars Twitter account shared the concept art from e pisode three of The Mandalorian, “The Sin,” and it’s incredibly awesome. This episode was the first time fans got to see multiple Mandalorians fight together in live-action (animation fans, of course, got that all the time ). Here are the images from the episode:

Concept art by Brian Matyas Image : All Images ( Lucasfilm ) Concept art by Christian Alzmann Concept art by Brian Matyas Concept art by Nick Gindraux and Doug Chiang Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Concept art by Nick Gindraux Concept art by John Park and Doug Chiang Concept art by John Park and Doug Chiang Concept art by Brian Matyas Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Concept art by Erik Tiemens Concept art by Nick Gindraux 1 / 10

Advertisement

And, oddly, not a Baby Yoda to be seen! A heavy infantry Mandalorian may be somewhat less adorable, but it’s no less awe-inspiring.

T hese images are more than mere concept art. They’re just art. Beautiful, fully realized paintings of scenes director Deborah Chow would eventually make into reality. It’s work fans rarely get to see outside of art books published months after release, so to be able to enjoy them during the show is pretty special.

A new episode of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ Friday. We’ll have more later this week.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.