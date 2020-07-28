This Is the Way: The Mandalorian, Watchmen, and What We Do in the Shadows Lead Genre's 2020 Emmy Nominations

It’s a good year for genre TV at the Emmys. Image : Lucasfilm, HBO, FX

When you think of Emmy nominees you normally don’t think of galactic bounty hunters, godlike superheroes, or funny vampires. But Tuesday, the Emmys embraced their weird side and gave a some of the best genre TV of the year some well-deserved nods .



The Television Academy has just released the full list of nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmys, and genre television has made a major impact across the field. HBO’s excellent Watchmen series swept the board with a stunning 26 nominations across 19 categories, including nods for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Writing f or a Limited Series, Movie, o r Dramatic Special, and nods for both Jeremy Irons and Regina King for their roles as Adrian Veidt and Angela Abar in the Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series o r Movie categories.

But while Watchmen is lighting up the field like Dr. Manhattan, it’s not the only genre heavyweight doing the work. Disney+’s breakout Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, racked up nominations across 13 categories, including for Outstanding Drama, as well as Ludwig Göransson’s score highlighting the Outstanding Music Composition f or a Series (Original Dramatic Score) category, and a nod for Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon in the Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series category. The Mandalorian also picked up a nod in the Outstanding Visual Effects category, so technically, we guess you could say Baby Yoda got his own nod? He better be the one to accept if the show wins , that’s all we’re saying.

You can find a sample of some of these year’s nominees below:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Good Place

Dead to Me

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

You can see the full list of Primetime Emmy nominees here, ahead of the awards kicking off on Sunday, September 20 .



