Photo: Warner Bros.

Lois Lane has a hot scoop to report: Amy Adams is out of the DC universe.

The news comes from a Variety “Actors on Actors” chat between Amy Adams and Nicole Kidman. Adams welcomed Kidman—who is set to appear in Aquaman—to the DC universe (I’m sure Adams just forgot Batman Forever or, like a lot of fans, doesn’t count that.). Then she immediately followed up with, “I think I’m out of the DC universe now.” Kidman responded with what seemed like shock and Adams replied, “I think they’re revamping that. I don’t know the details.”

Advertisement

To be fair, no one really knows the details.

While Warner Bros. have yet to make any sort of official announcement about the state of their superhero film universe, this news of a possibly “revamp” isn’t a huge surprise. The DC film world has certainly been in flux for a while and an enormous amount of films are in development, not many of which fit in to what’s already been released.

There had been conflicting reports of Henry Cavill’s future as Superman but he’s going to be busy for a while playing Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation. We all know the DCEU didn’t deserve Adams anyway. Her Lois Lane, the most recent of the big screen, live-action adaptations of the character, wasn’t given much to work with.

Advertisement

Adams is up for two Golden Globes for the 2019 awards (for her performances in HBO’s Sharp Objects and Vice) and the next DC film, Aquaman, is set to theaters on December 21.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.