The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions coming to Disney’s theme parks are designed to look and feel as if you’ve stepped right into a world filled with all manner of alien creatures from far-off star systems and space wizards waving their laser swords about with reckless abandon. But part of Disney’s plan to make Galaxy’s edge feel “real” involves a number products you’re probably familiar with.

In addition to a selection of blue and green milk-inspired beverages, Galaxy’s Edge visitors will also be able to pick up a selection of Coca-Cola drinks packaged in special bottle’s inspired by the Star Wars films. While the spherical bottles all sport the recognizable Coke, Sprite, and Dasani color schemes, the actual logos are all written in Aurebesh, the most common written and spoken forms of Galactic Basic.

Because Disney’s assuming you’ve tasted soda before, it worked with Coke to develop bottles inspired by weathered Star Wars droids in order to make them the sort of items one might want to collect rather than crack open when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland on May 31 and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on August 29.



