Image: HBO

If you weren’t a fan of the last season of Game of Thrones, you probably wish there had been more episodes. What do you do when your story is ending, and you might not have enough time to communicate everything that needs communicating?

YouTuber Just Write considers that problem, and a few others, in a lengthy, interesting narrative critique of how Game of Thrones played out. Just Write has a strong grasp of narrative flow and story structure, and he has some solid ideas here.

The final season of Game of Thrones is destined to be extremely controversial among large portions of the fan base. Whether you loved it or hated it, it’s worth thinking about how it works and what it shortcomings are. It’s good to think together.

