It doesn’t matter if it’s 2019 or 1319, we’re always afraid of the dangers of “technologee.” This comedy video imagines Black Mirror in ye olden times—when it was less about the dangers of smartphones or virtual reality, and more about “holy shite, puteth down thine book!”



“Ye Mirror Blacke” is a silly but funny sketch from College Humor where a group of humble players warn the public about the dangers of technology. Their short skits about how crossbows, plows, and books will lead to ruin are accompanied by a couple of spectators remarking on how “wooooow, that could totally happen.” Don’t buy a yoke, you’ll turn into a bucket.

As someone who loves Black Mirror, but also recognizes that some of the show’s ideas of the past, present, and future are a bit, well, outlandish, it’s fun to see how fears of the unknown truly are timeless.

And now, if you’ll excuse me, I have the plague.

