This Halloween, I'll Be Ghostbusting With Egon's Old Wand

The late, great Harold Ramis as Egon in Ghostbusters. You don’t get a good look at it here, but now you can own that wand! Photo : Sony

Many, many things make the Ghostbusters cool but near the top of the list has to be their gadgets. Ghost traps, PKE Readers, proton packs and, of course, their neutrona wands. That’s the Ghostbuster version of a gun which fires powerful streams that could grab a ghost and, well, bust it. It’s a key accessory if you ever wanted to be like Ray, Peter, Egon, or Winston, and Hasbro now has just the thing.

Released earlier this year as a tie-in for the now-delayed Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Plasma Series of Spengler’s Neutrona Wand retails for $100. That seems like a lot for a bit of plastic, but this thing is way more than that (Hasbro sent us this one to review). After giving it a look, it’s definitely a toy I would’ve used every single day if I had it when the original Ghostbusters came out...and just might use it every day as a 40-year-old man. It’s that cool. Click ahead to see me try it out. Warning: You may see shit that will turn you white!