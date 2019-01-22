Image: Bottleneck Gallery

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

A new dimension has opened for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It’s entering the world of limited-edition art.

Artists Matt Ferguson and Florey have collaborated on two gorgeous new posters for the newly Oscar-nominated film, which we thought was the best film of 2018. The artwork captures all the different styles in the movie with colors that bring to mind the film’s impressive visual style. Plus, the posters have a surprising second dimension. The poster goes on sale at noon EST on Wednesday, January 23 through the Bottleneck Gallery, with two editions to choose from.

Advertisement

Here’s the timed regular edition (which will remain on sale through Sunday, January 27 at 11:59 p.m. EST). The gallery will print as many as are sold, which will be a lot.

Image: Bottleneck Gallery

And here’s the variant edition, which is limited to 250.



Image: Bottleneck Gallery

Advertisement

Both posters are 24 x 36 inches and, in maybe the coolest feature, they both have a glow-in-the-dark element that looks like this.



Image: Bottleneck Gallery

That’s right, it has a second hidden layer, just like Spider-Verse itself.

Bottleneck Gallery and Grey Matter Art teamed up on these posters—and, again, you can get them starting at noon EST on Wednesday, January 23 at this link.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.