There was always a quiet, somewhat melancholy charm to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’s opening theme that drew you in and put you in the right headspace to drift off to the Land of Make-Believe.

In celebration of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’s 51st anniversary, Google’s reimagined the show’s opening sequence in a gorgeous stop-motion animated clip that blends the fiction and realities of Fred Rogers’ work into something magical.

