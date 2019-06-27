Photo: Sony

After you see Spider-Man: Far From Home next week you’re bound to wonder what happened to a few scenes from the trailers. One in particular, of Spider-Man messing with the NYPD, isn’t in the movie at all, so director Jon Watts told us what happened.



“That was in the movie for a while,” Watts told io9 over the phone. “It’s part of a montage where Peter is running a bunch of errands that he has to do before he flies to Europe. And the joke was his errands were he had to buy a dual headphone adapter...he had to get one of those European travel plugs, he sold some of his action figures so that he would have enough money to [Minor Spoiler Removed], pick up his passport, and he had to take down this extremely dangerous crime family. That’s Spider-Man’s to-do list.”

Advertisement

Here’s a clip of the scene:

“It just ended up not being necessary to the flow of the movie,” Watts continued. “But it is a fun little sequence and that whole sequence will be one of the extra features when the movie comes out on Blu-ray.”

Advertisement

Watts also added the montage had a great Lobot joke in it. Yes, that Lobot. From Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. In an interview with Uproxx, Tom Holland explained that Peter decided to sell some of his vintage toys but one of them, he simply couldn’t part with. “One of the toys, it was Kevin Feige, he said, ‘I need this toy to be in there.’ I forget what it’s called, but it’s a really niche Star Wars character and then I end up not selling that toy,” Holland said.

Yes, that was Lobot. Spider-Man simply couldn’t part with Lobot, as per producer Kevin Feige.

Advertisement

Check back for more from our Far From Home interviews next week after the film’s release on July 2.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.