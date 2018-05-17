Photo: Cyclops Print Works

Since superheroes usually come from comics, they tend to translate rather well into visual art. That goes double when the superheroes are animated, which makes Incredibles 2 just about the perfect subject for an art show.



And wouldn’t you know it? That’s exactly what’s coming on June 2 at Gallery Nucleus near Los Angeles, CA. It’s hosting “A Tribute Exhibition to Incredibles 2,” presented by Oh My Disney, Disney Fine Art, Cyclops Print Works, and Pixar Animation Studios. It’ll be open through July 1.

The exhibit will feature over 50 new pieces of art inspired by Incredibles 2, which hits theaters June 15, and io9 is excited to debut several of them. Below, you’ll see each member of the Parr family as interpreted by artist Craig Drake. Each of these pieces are 12 x 16 inches and come in a run of 125. (Full disclosure: the Violet piece debuted last year, but will still be available at the show, along with the rest of the family).

Mr. Incredible by Craig Drake Jack Jack by Craig Drake Dash by Craig Drake Elastigirl by Craig Drake Violet by Craig Drake 1 / 5

If that’s not enough, Oh My Disney debuted some other art from the show, including these gorgeous pieces by Disney artist Eric Tan.

The Incredibles by Eric Tan Mr. Incredible by Eric Tan Elastigirl by Eric Tan 1 / 3

For info on the gallery, including hours and directions, visit this link. For more Incredibles 2 art, visit the link below.



[Oh My Disney]