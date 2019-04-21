Image: Lionsgate Movies

One of the most fun things about the John Wick universe is the way it is slowly building an elaborate lore to populate its world of wacky intense assassins. In this featurette, we get to explore one of the centerpieces of that lore: the Continental.

A network of assassin-friendly hotels which function as refuges for John Wick’s killers, the Continental is a place of mystery, intrigue, and implicit violence. It’s so central, and so fascinating, that it’s poised to be the focus of the series’ spin-off television show.

The above featurette, which features clips from the upcoming third John Wick film, Parabellum, gives more insight into how that hotel has expanded in portrayal and concept since its creation, and how John Wick’s relationship with it is evolving.



John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum hits theaters May 17, 2019.

[h/t Slash Film]



