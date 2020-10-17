Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionComic Book Shows

This Featurette Digs Deep Into Hulu's Marvel Series Helstrom

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Helstrom
HelstromHuluMarvelMarvel Cinematic UniverseTom AustenSydney Lemmon
5
Save
From Helstrom.
From Helstrom.
Image: Hulu

An unexpected boon, Helstrom is a standalone Marvel series from Hulu. If you’re curious about how it was made, this featurette has the answers.

Advertisement

Building on the Helstrom comics, this is a horror adventure following two siblings marked by darkness and trying to protect others from a similar fate. In this new featurette, Hulu talks to the stars and creators behind the show for insight into how it came to be. Oh, and there are demons.

What’s interesting here is seeing the people behind the show exploring the way it plays with but doesn’t quite adhere to superhero genre tropes, trying to blend those ideas with something darker and more horror-focused. There’s clearly a lot of attention being paid behind the scenes to creating atmospheric, emotive drama that blends into the super stuff instead of feeling stilted by it. It’s good to see, whether it works out to your taste or not.

Advertisement

Helstrom is streaming on Hulu right now.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
XPG SPECTRIX DT50 RGB PC Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4
XPG SPECTRIX DT50 RGB PC Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Judge Rules That If Trump’s Tweets Are Bullshit, He Needs to Say So Himself

Disney Apparently Has No Idea What to Do With Hulu—For Now

The Church of the SubGenius Documentary Examines the Cult of a Cult

More Than 1,000 CDC Officials Ask: Why Bench the CDC During a Pandemic?

DISCUSSION

mattthecatania
Matthew Catania

Helstrom premiered, & not a single damn was given.