One weird part about the aging of the Star Wars franchise is the datedness of the franchise’s action scenes. Don’t get me wrong, the old movies still have good fights, but they feel of a decidedly different tenor than the new ones. Fight choreography, like all manners of special effects work, has changed significantly over the past few decades, and the work done in the present makes everything that came from a certain period of time before look a little weird.



So it’s fun to see fans try to fill in those gaps. While Obi-Wan vs. Vader in A New Hope was never intended to be a high-action sequence in the first place, it definitely feels somewhat limited, which is exactly what the creators at FXitinPost are aiming to remedy in their fan scene.

This masterfully done live-action rendition puts Vader and Kenobi against each other with more flare and kinetic energy than anything seen in A New Hope. While it won’t be to everyone’s taste, it has a kick of energy and power to it, while never losing the wild, clumsy power the fights of the Original Trilogy had.

So far, the creators have only released a short clip, with the whole scene to be released next year. I’m looking forward to it. Star Wars fight scenes are an art, and these YouTubers have it down.