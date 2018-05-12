Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Traditionally, a Jedi makes his own lightsaber. But sometimes, they need a special touch. Or they’re a Sith, and they don’t have the patience to build a complicated laser handle with proper safety features.

When that happens, they call Valin Horn. The star of this silly fan film, Valin is the expert. When you need a lightsaber with that hipster touch, built custom just for you, Valin’s who you call.

This ten-minute film, directed by Jeremy Brown and starring Scott Patey, is a lot of fun, painting a great little picture of a cynical child of a famous Force user who rebels in a manner a little less dramatic than the ones we’re used to. Also, it features a cute droid. ArBee is a great droid name.

Watch it below.