When we say pop culture is iconic, we don’t usually mean it this literally.

Monarobot, an artist from Mexico, does, though: in a series of fascinating fan art, they turn characters from pop culture—dragons, monsters, mechs—into glyph icons, fashioned deliberately after Mayan art. With vivid colors and sharp stylization, these pieces capture something of the religious, the mythological, in pop culture. We’ve looked at their art, a few years back, when they were tackling Pokemon, and they’re still at it, still making stunning iconic pieces.

Check some of them out below. Thanks to Monarobot for the permission, and check out their Patreon if you’re interested in supporting their work.

