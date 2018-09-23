Image: Sony Pictures

It could’ve gone better.

Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man probably won’t ever have the chance to duke it out on the big screen, which is why fans like the animators at VS GAG have to step up. In a new CGI creation, the channel gives the two spider-adjacent fighters their chance in the ring—er, street.

This video sports some solid choreography, a clever approach to integrating live-action and CGI film, and some awkward humor. Which makes it pretty line with what we’ve seen of Venom so far. Music’s definitely better, though. Check it out.