The instant Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ended, we wanted more. More Miles, more Gwen, more Peter, more of that amazing animation, more Spider-Noir trying to figure out a Rubik’s cube, all of it. And you can get more right now with an exclusive deleted scene being debuted on io9.



Into the Spider-Verse is coming to home video next week, first to digital on February 26 and then physical media on March 19. With it comes over 90 minutes of special features, one of which we’re very excited to exclusively debut today. It’s one of the film’s deleted scenes featuring a heart to heart between Shameik Moore’s Miles and Jake Johnson’s Peter.

There’s some great dialogue here, but like most deleted scenes, you can probably see why this was cut. Yes, after that moment of being kind of pushed out of the group, Miles needs some encouragement. But it taking place so soon after the previous scene doesn’t really help develop his character—plus, Peter’s sentiment is well-established later in the movie. So, a scene like this gets cut. And pretty early, from the looks of it, as the animation wasn’t even close to finished.

That’s just one of the many deleted scenes on Into the Spider-Verse when it comes home. Here are the rest.

We Are Spider-Man: Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, We Are Spider-Man takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask. Spider-Verse: A New Dimension: With a stunning visual style and state of the art animation designed to take the viewer into the pages of a comic, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only a love letter to comic books but a groundbreaking take on the super hero genre. Hear from the artists and filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of the artform as they discuss their journey. The Ultimate Comics Cast: Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life. A Tribute to Stan Lee & Steve Ditko: Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man. The Spider-Verse Super-Fan Easter Egg Challenge: The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all! Designing Cinematic Comics Characters: A breakdown of all aspects of the character design including costume, movement in animation, and distinct powers for each character: Heroes & Hams: Meet the amazing Spider-people of the Spider-Verse. Scorpions and Scoundrels: Explore the classic villains who wreak havoc on the Spider-Verse. Alternate Universe Mode: In this all-new viewing experience, discover alternate scenes, plotlines, characters, and more with the filmmakers as your guide. 2 Lyric Videos: “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Familia” by Nicki Minaj & Anuel AA (feat. Bantu) All-New Original Short “Spider-Ham: Caught In a Ham” It’s another normal day for Peter Porker, a.k.a. the Spectacular Spider-Ham, fighting bad guys and loving hot dogs, until a mysterious portal starts messing with the very fabric of his cartoon reality.

