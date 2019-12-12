This Exclusive Expanse Clip Pits Amos and Adolphus Murtry in a Killer Showdown

If there’s one person who could see through Adolphus Murtry’s bullshit, it would be Amos. In this exclusive clip from season four of The Expanse, Amos confronts Murtry about the darker side of his nature, making it clear that Amos isn’t someone to fuck around with.



The Expanse’s fourth season, which we loved in our review, largely takes place on the planet Ilus in the middle of a tense showdown. A group of Belter refugees have settled there and are mining the planet’s resources to raise enough money to make a life for themselves, but a private Earth corporation’s army—led by Adolphus Murtry (Torchwood’s Burn Gorman)—has a financial interest in making sure the refugees don’t control the profits.

Murtry has a personal stake in this fight too, as most of his team was killed in an attack as they were landing on the planet. He’ll do anything to find out who was responsible—a fact not lost on Amos (Wes Chatham), who calmly calls out Murtry for being a killer who wants nothing more than to kill again. Be sure to check out the clip above for more.

Advertisement

The Expanse season four debuts Amazon Prime with a full 10-episode season December 13. The series has already been renewed for season five, but the expected release date has not been announced yet.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.