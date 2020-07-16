This Exclusive Batman-Superman Robot Chicken Clip Will Be Burned Into Your Mind Forever

The term “Bat-Nipples” became a very popular phrase after 1997's Batman and Robin. In that film, George Clooney’s Batman wore a Batsuit that had nipples on it, which was a very interesting choice. And yet, what you’re about to watch is bound to recontextualize the term entirely.



Above, io9 is delighted (excited? E mbarrassed? F rightened? T ake your pick) to debut an exclusive clip from Sunday’s new episode of Robot Chicken featuring Batman, Superman, and, well, some prominent nipples. The episode is called “Callie Greenhouse in: Fun. Sad. Epic. Tragic, ” and it airs July 19 at 12:15 a.m. (the Sunday into Monday morning) on Adult Swim . No explanation needed or, frankly, warranted. Just watch and enjoy the weird.

Besides, you know, Superman being beaten up by Doomsday and then sucking on Batman’s nipples back to health, the episode features the voices of Breckin Meyer, Nathan Fillion, Nat Faxon, Jamie Kaler, Katee Sackhoff, Alex Borstein, Madison Dylan, Julia Garner, Zazie Beetz, Whitney Loveall, Diane Kruger, Tom Sheppard, Tom Root, Seth Green, and Matthew Senreich. Quite an all-star line up.

