There isn’t a person out there who wasn’t surprised in some way by Disney’s recent live-action remake of Aladdin. Some of us were surprised it existed at all. Others were shocked at how good it was. And all of us were certainly stunned when it grossed over $1 billion at the international box office.

That was then, though. This is now. Aladdin is coming home very soon, on digital August 27 and Blu-ray September 10, and io9 has an exclusive clip from the release. Plus, it too has to do with surprise. Mainly, the surprise of not making a wish in the right way. Check it out in the video above.

At that point in the movie, Aladdin has just met the Genie and you want to get things moving. So you get why the scene was cut. It’s just a little too long to make the same point over and over. But the dramatizations of each wish are really clever, it’s shot well, and it’s a great scene. In the end, the scene is just another example of how Guy Ritchie and his team paid homage to the animated movie but, at the same time, made their own version of the story.

So, what else are you getting when Aladdin comes home on August 27 and September 10? We’re glad you asked. Here’s the full list of special features from then press release. That deleted song is mighty intriguing, huh?

DIGITAL PRESELL BONUS:

MAKE WAY FOR PRINCE ALI – Take a look at the gigantic design extravaganza that came together for this scene of Genie-sized proportions.



DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE BONUS:



“SPEECHLESS”: CREATING A NEW SONG FOR JASMINE – Follow the story of Jasmine’s inspirational song “Speechless,” written by Alan Menken, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul especially for this version of “Aladdin.”



BLU-RAY & DIGITAL BONUS:

ALADDIN’S VIDEO JOURNAL: A NEW FANTASTIC POINT OF VIEW - Watch behind-the-scenes moments captured by Mena Massoud (Aladdin) in this fun, fast-paced look at his personal journey.

DELETED SONG – “DESERT MOON” - Experience a moving duet performed by Jasmine and Aladdin, fully shot and edited, with an introduction by Alan Menken.



GUY RITCHIE: A CINEMATIC GENIE - Discover why director Guy Ritchie was the perfect filmmaker to tackle this exhilarating reimagining of a beloved classic.

A FRIEND LIKE GENIE – Discover how Will Smith brings talent, experience and his own personal magic to the iconic role of Genie.



DELETED SCENES



Falling Petals Into OJ

Jafar’s Magic Orrery

Anders’ Gift

Wrong Wishes (But you’ve already seen this one!)

(But you’ve already seen this one!) Silly Old Fool

Post Yam Jam Debrief

BLOOPERS – Laugh along with the cast and crew in this lighthearted collection of outtakes from the set.



MUSIC VIDEOS



“Speechless” – Music video performed by Naomi Scott

– Music video performed by Naomi Scott “A Whole New World” – Music video performed by ZAYN and Zhavia Ward

– Music video performed by ZAYN and Zhavia Ward “ A Whole New World” (“Un Mundo Ideal”) – Music video performed by ZAYN and Becky G.

