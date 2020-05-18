We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Toys and Collectibles

This Excellent Frankenstein Poster Looks Totally Frankensteined

Germain Lussier
Filed to:This is Awesome
This is AwesomefrankensteinUniversalmonstersAnthony Petriejames whaleboris karloffPostersbottleneck galleryMary Shelley
Save
A crop of Frankenstein by Anthony Petrie.
A crop of Frankenstein by Anthony Petrie.
Image: Bottleneck/Vice Press
Toys and CollectiblesAction figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.
PrevNextView All

Frankenstein’s monster is kind of like a human puzzle. In most iterations of the story, he was crudely pieced together using leftover body parts before being brought back to life. He’s a hodgepodge. More than a little disjointed. And that’s the energy artist Anthony Petrie shocked into his latest poster.

Advertisement

Based on the legendary 1931 James Whale film, itself based on the classic Mary Shelley novel, Frankenstein by Anthony Petrie is the first in a Universal Monsters series by Bottleneck Gallery and Vice Press. It’ll be released at noon EST on Tuesday, May 19 at Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery. Here are the two editions. First is the regular, a 24 x 36-inch edition of 175. It costs $50.

Advertisement
Frankenstein regular edition
Frankenstein regular edition
Image: Bottleneck/Vice Press

And here’s the variant, which glows in the dark. It’s a 24 x 36-inch edition of 100. It costs $65.

Frankenstein variant edition
Frankenstein variant edition
Image: Bottleneck/Vice Press

As you can see, Petrie took the idea of Frankenstein being a mix of different pieces to a whole other level, building the character with various styles and consistencies. The result is a poster that looks crudely thrown together but is anything but.

Advertisement

And yes, since they now have the rights, Bottleneck and Vice will be making more Universal Monsters posters in the future. So follow them on Twitter for all your Dracula, Wolfman, and Creature needs, and more.

H/T /Film

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Verizon Closes Deal for BlueJeans, the AOL of Video Conferencing Apps

108 Million People in China Put Into Lockdown After 34 New Coronavirus Cases Detected

You Do Not Need a Projector

Harley Quinn Finally Did the Thing, and Did It Right